The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted no one would confirm CM Punk had two contracts with AEW but “it’s believed his employee deal provided him with insurance benefits.” For that matter, it’s unclear “if there were any non-compete provisions in his contract or contracts.”

The Observer says All Out is tracking towards between 72,000 and 96,000 PPV buys. That makes it the first AEW event not to break 100,000 since Full Gear in 2020.

In the Daily Update, Dave Meltzer said WWE loaded up NXT this week with the hope the show will do “some of the best numbers in years.”

From the WON: “It was widely assumed this is true but sources outside of AEW have confirmed that the hoped for idea was for All In to air on MAX and the reason it ended up on PPV is because the technology wasn’t ready at the time the decision had to be made one way or the other. I believe the technology is ready now.”

Fightful Select says Deonna Purrazzo’s contract with Impact Wrestling is up at the end of this year.

Per PW Insider, former WWE stars Maven and Vladimir Kozlov were backstage at Impact 1000.

