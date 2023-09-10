Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Sept. 3-9 — AEW All Out, Impact Emergence, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Impact’s Victory Road special, Collision, New Japan’s Road to Destruction shows, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

What they said.

Payback’s Steel Cage opener was a case of the destination being better than the journey. It also gave The Man & her Hall of Fame dance partner just a few more points than Sweet Saraya’s baby girl, who came in third after AEW crowned her in Wembley.

The new WWE Tag champs were next in the latest Rankings, with the guy whose glass-encrusted punch won All In’s Stadium Stampede match sandwiched between that Judgment Day duo.

Ring of Honor’s new Tag champs (aka, the main eventers at AEW’s historic London show) followed Señor Money in the Bank in the Top 10.

Big wins in the 5Star Grand Prix secured ninth place, and the Megastar got a point as a PLE win continued his Megapush.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 22

1. Becky Lynch

2. Trish Stratus

3. Saraya

4. Finn Bálor

5. Orange Cassidy

6. Damian Priest

7. MJF

8. Adam Cole

9. Natsuko Tora

10. LA Knight

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where Our Scumbag inched closer to the Top Five, and a rising Megastar tied someone whose next votes will come when he shows up in a new company...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Sept. 2

1. Orange Cassidy - 94

2. Jey Uso - 49.5

3. IYO SKY - 35

4. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

5. Jay White - 30.5

6. Seth Rollins - 30

7. MJF - 29

8. (tie) CM Punk - 23.5

8. (tie) LA Knight - 23.5

10. Will Ospreay - 22

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!