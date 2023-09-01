We’ve been hearing about a new joshi (Japanese women’s wrestling) promotion starting up in the United States for several months now. Reports have provided a steady stream of information, but big details like the company’s name weren’t included. That seemed odd, considering it was supposedly going to launch with a show in New York City on Sept. 21.

Today (Sept. 1), we got the name — Sukeban — and more, including confirmation the “World Premiere” will be Sept. 21 at Capitale, a bank-turned-event space in Manhattan’s The Bowery. A trailer lends credence to talk the promotion would have anime elements, and a press release reveals most of the wrestlers playing the characters (which at first glance seem similar to those featured in GLOW successor WOW).

Check it out:

Sukeban World Premiere Set for September 21st in New York City

Joshi Wrestling Company to Debut at Capitale in Downtown Manhattan, with Tickets on Sale Now

First Ever All-Japanese Joshi Wrestling Company in the United States Brings Japan’s Top Female Wrestlers to a Global Audience

New York, NY (September 1, 2023) – Sukeban, the first ever Joshi women’s wrestling company outside of Japan featuring an entirely Japanese roster, will hold its World Premiere event on September 21, 2023 at Capitale in New York City. Featuring the strongest women’s roster in North America, Sukeban will hearken back to the glory days of Joshi wrestling to present the authentic, hard-hitting, phenomenal Joshi experience.

The Sukeban coming soon trailer, available here, highlights the intense action, anime influence, and world-class competition that Sukeban will offer fans.

Tickets go on sale for the World Premiere today, Friday, September 1st at 10 a.m. ET exclusively via DICE, conveniently linked from www.sukeban.com. The main event of the World Premiere event will feature Ichigo Sayaka (aka Unagi Sayaka) vs. Countess Saori (aka Saori Anou), with the winner competing for the Sukeban World Championship at Sukeban’s second event in the United States, to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Sukeban name is an ode to the girl gangs of the 1960s and 1970s that helped bring feminism to the forefront of Japan. Sukeban’s roster features many of the world’s best wrestlers portraying new characters that they have helped influence and create. The company’s four stables, The Vandals, Harajuku Stars, Cherry Bomb Girls, and Dangerous Liaisons, feud with one another to reach the apex of Sukeban. The contracted roster, signed to long-term deals, includes:

The Vandals

Atomic Banshee, portrayed by Ram Kaichow

Otaku-chan, portrayed by Kaori Yoneyama

Midnight Player, portrayed by AOI

BINGO, portrayed by ???

Harajuku Stars

Ichigo Sayaka, portrayed by Unagi Sayaka

Maya Mamushi, portrayed by Maya Yukihi

Saki Bimi, portrayed by SAKI

Babyface, portrayed by Ancham

Cherry Bomb Girls

Crush Yuu, portrayed by Yuu

Supersonic, portrayed by ???

Riko Blondie, portrayed by Riko Kaiju

Dangerous Liaisons

Countess Saori, portrayed by Saori Anou

Commander Nakajima, portrayed by Arisa Nakajima

Lady Antoinette, portrayed by Risa Sera

Queen of Hearts, portrayed by Miyuki Takase

Unaffiliated

Stray Cat, portrayed by ???

In addition to exciting wrestlers added to the roster, the World Premiere event at Capitale in New York City features several elements that will make the event unique:

• Championship Belt, unveiled in New York, designed and created by the greatest industrial designer of this generation, Marc Newson.

• Wrestler costumes and all merchandise designed by world-famous creative director and fashion designer Olympia Le-Tan.

• Hats created by the most important milliner in history, Stephen Jones

• Finger nail art by social media superstar Mei Kawajiri (Nails by Mei).

• Anime and manga art by fast-rising artist and author Sakana Koji.

Sukeban’s debut event in New York will be followed by further events around the United States and globally, with additional plans to be announced in the coming weeks. With ambitious growth plans and a strategic focus on its content ecosystem, Sukeban is poised to expand operations worldwide and pull from numerous lucrative revenue streams.

For more information, visit sukeban.com and follow Sukeban on Instagram, TikTok, and X at @sukeban_world.