Mox squeezed a deathmatch run-in into his busy All Out weekend schedule

Jon Moxley got bloody in London last weekend, during the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wembley Stadium Stampede match at All In. He wrestled and got in the face of AEW International champion Orange Cassidy on Dynamite Wednesday night, setting up what could be All Out’s main event. Mox has a meet & greet scheduled for Starrcast today, and while he doesn’t have anything announced for Collision tomorrow night — we wouldn’t be surprised to see him there.

So what did Mox do with his Thursday night? Most of us probably would have laid low, maybe just chilled at home with the wife & kid. But we’re not Jon Moxley.

If we were, we’d have made a surprise appearance at AAW’s Art of War show in Berwyn, Illinois. Mox’s old CZW pal Robert Anthony (who AEW fans may remember for revealing that Moxley cancelled their fishing vacation to help Tony Khan book his way around the Brawl Out fallout) was facing Mance Warner in a barbed wire deathmatch main event, and things weren’t going his way.

But then the lights went out, and Mox appeared.

A Paradigm Shift to Warner later, and Anthony was victorious.

JON MOXLEY JUST SHOWED UP IN AAW!#AAWISWAR pic.twitter.com/qBEQEZX2Wj — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) September 1, 2023

Jon Moxley, ladies and germs.