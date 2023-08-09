Rhea Ripley & Buddy Matthews are engaged!

A reminder that what you see on WWE television isn’t real, and some very happy news for a talent pair of Australian wrestlers... Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley announced their engagement on social media tonight (Aug. 9).

“1000x YES! Pure Fucking happiness!“

Ripley (real name Demi Bennett) confirmed she was in a relationship with Matthews (real name Matthew Adams) in May of last year. The couple have had fun reminding people that Rhea’s relationship with Dominik Mysterio on Raw and NXT is kayfabe, and that her heart really belongs to the House of Black member & AEW Trios champion — not her teammate in The Judgement Day.

Now, they’ll say vows to that effect (the loving each other part... we doubt Dirty Dom’s name will come up in the actual ceremony) at some point in their not-too-distant future.

Join us in sending our congratulations and well-wishes to the happy couple!