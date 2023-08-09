Former world champion returns to ring for grudge match at NWA 75

The rivalry between Tim Storm and Jax Dane has deep history. The grudge boiled up again in recent weeks, and now Storm is stepping back into the ring for a matter of respect at NWA 75.

Confirmed: After last night's #NWAPowerrr, @RealTimStorm will battle @TheJaxDane in a NO DQ match at #NWA75!



These two have feuded through multiple era's of the NWA, but this is a matter of respect.



THIS will be a fight!



Who's YOUR pick?



️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

@FiteTV pic.twitter.com/SxeDIwfXXe — NWA (@nwa) August 9, 2023

Storm and Dane went back and forth in a championship rivalry dating to 2015. Stakes increased when Storm defeated Dane to be crowned the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Tensions decreased as the years went on and Storm took a seat at the NWA commentary desk, but drama was always a spark away from igniting.

All it took was an idle comment from Storm to fire up emotions once more. After Dane was hit with a loaded sucker punch from Aron Stevens, he was on the verge of being count out. Storm mentioned that he has never seen Dane look this weak, in reference to vulnerability of defeat. The word ‘weak’ triggered Dane, and he stared daggers at Storm.

This all started when @TheJaxDane disapproved of @RealTimStorm's commentary during match a few weeks ago on #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/hBAFCAutaf — NWA (@nwa) August 9, 2023

The next time Storm and Dane crossed paths, it was clear that a fight was brewing. Dane triggered Storm by calling him a coward hiding behind the commentary role. Storm stepped up to arrange a fight for NWA 75.

However, when the two saw each other again this week... things began to go sideways.



Now both men want this fight and the office has agreed.



It's @RealTimStorm vs @TheJaxDane in St. Louis at #NWA75! pic.twitter.com/fhOBGhqp2G — NWA (@nwa) August 9, 2023

Billy Corgan made the match official as a matter of respect. Storm and Dane will get it on in no disqualification.

Storm will be entering the contest at 59 years of age to rumble with Dane, who is 42 years young. Storm’s last match in the NWA was a sneaky loss to Nick Aldis over one year ago (taped in June 2022, aired in July 2022).

NWA 75 is a two-night PPV on August 26 and August 27 in St. Louis, MO. The official card to date includes:

NWA 75 Night 1

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Natalia Markova

NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (c) with Vampiro vs. Blunt Force Trauma with Aron Stevens

Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Allysin Kay, The WOAD, Sierra are official participants with Ruthie Jay, Samantha Starr, CJ, MJ Jenkins, Heather Monroe, Taylor Rising unofficially in the mix (winner earns a world title shot)

NWA 75 Night 2

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. EC3 in a bullrope match (Tyrus will retire if he loses)

NWA Women’s World Championship: Champion vs. Gauntlet winner

NWA World Tag Team Championship: Champions vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

NWA announced several other matches, but they have not specified which night.

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Colby Corino

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. Odinson vs. Kratos

NWA World Television Championship: Thom Latimer (c) vs. TBA

NWA Women’s World Television Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. TBA

NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski (c) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy, Roxy, or Kylie Paige)

NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Anthony Andrews & AJ Cazana (c) vs. TBA

Matt Cardona open challenge

No Disqualification: Tim Storm vs. Jax Dane

Homicide vs. Joe Alzonzo

Zyon vs. Jordan Clearwater

Daisy Kill & Talos vs. The Fixers (winners earns shot at NWA US tag titles)

Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo The Clown & Ruffo The Clown) with Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J

NWA 75 will be available for streaming through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).