On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer updated word on Brock Lesnar being advertised for the next WWE premium live event saying he will be gone for a few months but back in time to build to WrestleMania next year.

Fightful Select has confirmed reports of Roman Reigns being hurt at SummerSlam but they say as of yet it hasn’t caused a change to any creative plans and he’s still scheduled for SmackDown this week.

For whatever it’s worth, PW Insider notes Ronda Rousey is still listed on WWE’s internal roster, at least for the time being. They also say that Jimmy Uso is now listed as a heel.

WrestleVotes claims they heard “one creative force backstage wants WWE to wait for WrestleMania to do the first Uso ‘Brother vs. Brother’ match.” They note it’s unlikely WWE waits that long, however.

Kenny Omega was the top name on WWE’s “most wanted list”, and if they’d been able to sign him would have used him as a “top guy” at the level of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

That said, the belief is Rollins could be presented as the company’s best wrestler for longer than Omega “because of long-term physical durability.”

The Wrestling Observer says Jamie Hayter is dealing with “various injuries.” Her current estimated return date is February 2024, but “that’s at best a rough estimate.”

Dave Meltzer claims he keeps hearing that the goal within WWE for NXT is to beat Dynamite in the 18-49 demographic one of these weeks.

