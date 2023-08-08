Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- According to PW Insider, there have been “some rumblings over the last few days of a potential Nia Jax return” to WWE.
- Even though Triple H recently downplayed Vince McMahon’s role in WWE creative, Fightful Select says Vince was “heavily involved in ‘final say’ aspects of WWE creative” before his spinal surgery in July.
- On The Ryback Show, Ryback said he noticed five straight missed calls on his phone Friday morning from “a Stamford, Connecticut 203 number” that he “traced back to a Linda McMahon.” He also had a missed call from WWE headquarters that morning while he was out walking his dog. The Linda McMahon number called him three more times yesterday while he was in the shower.
- Per PW Insider, Sonya Deville is “highly regarded” within WWE and there is a lot of sympathy for her right now regarding her torn ACL. The site also heard “there is already a plan in place for the Women’s Tag Team titles.”
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that even though The Elite re-signed with AEW, “there do remain significant behind-the-scenes issues that haven’t been settled, between them and CM Punk, which keeps [Tony] Khan having to do a balancing act.”
- Insider mentions that WWE brought in former Impact and NWA champion Nick Aldis to last night’s Raw taping “for a potential producer role.” He will also be at several upcoming tapings.
