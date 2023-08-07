Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he was told Brock Lesnar “will be gone for a while but not a long while” following SummerSlam. Having said that, he is currently advertised for Payback on Sept. 2.

Meltzer also said there were issues between WWE’s creative team and Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler regarding how they should work the MMA Rules match at SummerSlam.

Fightful Select asked sources about Roman Reigns losing the WWE Universal championship and were told it would happen when Reigns and Paul Heyman say it will. The two will apparently have heavy input on the decision to end his reign, with an eye toward making someone in a big way when it happens.

Fightful also says Iyo Sky’s Money in the Bank cash in was not a last minute decision, though it’s not clear exactly how far out the decision was made to have her win the title at SummerSlam.

WrestleVotes claims Logan Paul and Ricochet had a training session together on Aug. 1 at the WWE Performance Center to get ready for their match at SummerSlam.

According to PW Insider, the reason Michael Cole is now doing commentary on both Raw and SmackDown is by request from Endeavor and WWE’s broadcast partners to make him “the face of the product going forward.”

Per the Wrestling Observer, Pac is injured and while it’s unclear what his exact injury is it’s expected he’ll be out for quite some time.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.