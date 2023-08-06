Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 17 results & Week 18 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place July 30-Aug. 5 — the Great American Bash, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, New Japan’s G1 Climax shows, SummerSlam, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting (tough week, but that’s the way the wrestling scheduling gods made it).

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

This is also how he handled everyone else vying for the top spot last week...

The guy who’s arguably benefited the most from Collision’s existence reminded the wrestling world what a great big match performer he is.

Which let him beat out AEW’s International champion as he went to war with Swerve’s new right-hand man and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Better Than You BAY BAY won without winning their Saturday night fight. The team who beat them also managed to share a few points with their best friend, the Real World champ.

The new #1 contender for WWE’s United States title wedged himself between Our Scumbag and his bestie.

Destroying potential challengers and helping her kayfabe man keep his belt wasn’t quite enough to get Mami in front of her shoot man after his performance in Collision’s ladder match.

Beating the Rainmaker in G1 block action earned the IWGP U.S. champ his latest appearance in our weekly Top 10.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 17

1. Andrade El Ídolo

2. Orange Cassidy

3. MJF

4. Santos Escobar

5. Adam Cole

6. Buddy Matthews

7. Rhea Ripley

8. Will Ospreay

9. (tie) CM Punk

9. (tie) Cash Wheeler

9. (tie) Dax Harwood

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where a couple of ex-Pinnacle-mates made moves, and the leader got back to padding his lead...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending July 29

1. Orange Cassidy - 77

2. Jey Uso - 41.5

3. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

4. Seth Rollins - 30

5. IYO SKY - 25

6. Jay White - 24.5

7. (tie) MJF - 21

7. (tie) Solo Sikoa - 21

9. Dax Harwood - 16.5

10. (tie) Mercedes Moné - 16

10. (tie) Roderick Strong - 16

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!