The ROH World Television Championship division is bubbling at the moment. Dalton Castle isn’t done coming for Samoa Joe, and there is a #1 contender tournament to determine Joe’s next challenger. Those stories intersected during the latest episode of ROH TV (Aug. 3, 2023).

Hathaway applauded himself for the praise of putting together the tournament. Castle interrupted with a bone to pick. He accused Hathaway of robbing the people of Castle’s chance to win the ROH TV title from Joe at Death Before Dishonor. Castle also inquired why he wasn’t included in the tournament. Hathaway claimed that Castle’s name must have been erased accidentally from Tony Khan’s notebook. Castle smelled like smoke, because a rage was burning on the inside like a furnace.

Castle demanded another shot at Joe. The champ overheard the brouhaha and backed Hathaway. Stokely turned into Big Stoke barking with bravado with Joe as muscle. Joe decided to give Castle what he wants. The King of TV made a match in two weeks time for The Boys to wrestle Joe and Stokely. Everyone was confused by that arrangement, especially Hathaway. Castle couldn’t figure out how that benefit his goal. Checkmate to Joe in this amusing promo exchange.

While the beef between Castle and Joe simmered, the semifinals of the #1 contender tournament played out on ROH TV.

Christopher Daniels stepped into the ring against Shane Taylor. CD was crafty with moves such as a flying hurricanrana, but he had no answer for Taylor’s power. Taylor caught Daniels to counter for a uranage and follow with a running splash.

When Daniels was able to build momentum down the stretch, Taylor raked his eyes to regain control. That led to a package piledriver for victory.

On the other side of the bracket, Gravity competed against Tony Nese. The fitness guru was disgusted by all the whales in the Hartford crowd, so he helped them with a little group training.

Gravity started hot for his own training session on Nese.

Mark Sterling caused a distraction, so Nese could take control. Gravity would not be held down for long. The luchador flew through the air on a springboard crossbody to the outside. When back inside the ring, Gravity landed a flying splash to Nese hung up in the ropes.

The match progressed with Gravity executing a single-arm powerbomb and earning the win on a flying splash.

Gravity advances to face Shane Taylor in the #1 contender tournament final.

