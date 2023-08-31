MLW is days away from the Fury Road special event on September 3 from Philadelphia, PA. Alex Kane and Willie Mack are set on a collision course for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Episode 180 of MLW Fusion was dedicated to hyping that title fight.

Kane and Mack received the 24/7 treatment à la HBO’s program for premiere boxing bouts. Videos were spaced out through the show. Three weeks from fight time, Kane trained in the mountains of Big Bear, California. He was breathing in excellence from the gym of veterans Mike Tyson and Oscar de la Hoya. Mack’s fight camp was in South Central Los Angeles. He grew up in hard places, so this was comfortable.

Two weeks until Fury Road, Kane was honing his diet for peak physical condition. He accused Mack of being trash and eating garbage. Mack discussed how he doesn’t have the financial backing like Kane, but he’s still making it.

Three days from the show, Kane was strolling in Miami, Florida and received a special watch as a gift from manager Don King. Mack was in Antelope Valley, California. He’s not worried about Kane’s athleticism, because he is naturally gifted.

These videos were a pretty cool way to add a genuine fight feel to the main event. The aerial shots are visually pleasing, and the countdown builds up anticipation like it’s Christmas.

MLW also showcased the bouts that led to Kane versus Mack. They aired Kane winning the world title from Alexander Hammerstone at Never Say Never. That’s the first time MLW offered that match for free viewing. It was a strong hard-hitting affair to pass the torch. The finish played out with help from Mr. Thomas. Hammerstone had the Nightmare Pendulum finisher in his sights, then Thomas caused a distraction. Kane regrouped to drop-step under Hammer and snatch his neck for a choke. Kane dropped down to the mat for a rear naked position. Hammerstone faded from consciousness and tapped out. Bomaye!

Mack earned his spot by winning a #1 contender bout on episode 173 of Fusion. Chocolate Thunder competed in a three-way against John Morrison and Lio Rush. Mack dodged a frog splash from Rush and pounced for a stunner to knock him out of the ring. Sam Adonis tried to cheat in aid of Morrison, but that backfired with those knuckleheads colliding. Mack swooped in for the roll-up on Morrison to win.

The full card for Fury Road includes:

MLW World Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Willie Mack

MLW National Openweight Championship in Weapons of Mass Destruction: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Rickey Shane Page

Kiss My Foot Match: Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA (winner earns women's title shot)

Kushida vs. Tony Deppen

Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

Sessions by Saint Laurent with mystery guest

There will also be more matches for the crowd to be taped for Fusion. The Fury Road portion of the event will be available for live streaming through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.

Are you rolling with Bomaye or Chocolate Thunder at Fury Road?