Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL is giving the power to the people for Night of Champions. They have selected a handful of champions to defend their gold and posted three challengers for fans to vote. The leading tally will receive the title shot. Voting is live here.

The Night of Champions lineup has six bouts scheduled for the September 29 event.

Mistico will defend the World Historic Middleweight Championship against the choices of Virus, Dragon Rojo Jr., and Star Jr. for the main event of the evening.

Barbaro Cavernario will defend the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against the choices of Averno, Esfinge, and Dark Panther.

Titan will defend the CMLL World Welterweight Championship against the choices of Fugaz, Mascara Dorada, and Astral.

The CMLL World Women’s Championship is vacant after Princesa Sugehit relinquished the title due to injury. The top two votes will advance to the contest. The list includes Skadi, Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis, Amapola, Hera, and La Catalina.

Dulce Gardenia, Espiritu Negro, & Rey Cometa will defend the Mexican National Trios Championship. The first choice is Zandokan Jr., Hijo del Villano III, & Villano III Jr. The second choice is Apocalipsis, Disturbio, & El Cholo. The third choice is Enfermero Jr. & Los Doctores Karonte.

Mercurio will defend the CMLL World Mini-Estrella Championship against the choices of Angelito, Minos, and Pierrothito.

CMLL added a few more names to the list for Fantasticamania UK in Manchester on September 23. Atlantis Jr., Magia Blanca, Hechicero, Okumura, Audaz, Capitan Suicida, Sangre Imperial, and Zandokan Jr. were previously announced. Guerrero Maya Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, and Titan are the latest batch of names to be included. Hechicero will be present for the function on September 24.

ÚLTIMOS CONFIRMADOS PARA FANTASTICAMANIA U.K.

El próximo 23 de Septiembre, Manchester será el escenario donde Guerrero Maya Jr., Último Guerrero y Titán harán su presentación en Europa con RevPro



Además, Hechicero estará presente en la función del próximo 24 de Septiembre. pic.twitter.com/EvpjYvnvsE — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 30, 2023

We’ll close with a highlight package from Titan, Soberano Jr., & Hiromu Takahashi against Atlantis Jr., Volador Jr., & Mistico.

Related to that match, Takahashi challenged Mistico for the World Historic Middleweight Championship on the following night. That bout ended in a draw.

Which matchups would you like to see at Night of Champions?