Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AAW The Art of War (Aug. 31, 7:30 pm CT)

Silas Mason vs. Silas Young “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Mike Hartenbower Heather Reckless vs. Taylor Rising Mance Warner vs. Robert Anthony (No Ropes Barbed Wire Match) Ren Jones & Xavier Walker vs. Russ Jones & SCHAFF (c) (AAW Tag Team Championship) Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Sierra (AAW Women’s Championship) Davey Vega (c) vs. Jake Something (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

AAW are kicking off our weekend tonight with this card that is full of violence!

Check it out live on Highspots, folks!

Prestige Roseland 6 (Sept. 1, 7 pm PT)

Alan Angels vs. Sonico (Ghoul’s Realm Match) Amira vs. Steph De Lander All City Assault Brigade (Ethan HD & Kris Brady) vs. Creature Double Feature (Drexl & Randy Myers) vs. Guardians of the Squared Circle (Jaiden & Kidd Bandit) Killer Kelly vs. Xia Brookside Kevin Blackwood vs. Shun Skywalker Rey Fenix vs. Rey Horus Breeze vs. Matt Cardona C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) vs. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (c) (Prestige Tag Team Championship Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match) Alex Shelley (c) vs. Chris Sabin (Prestige Championship)

Prestige are back in the Roseland Theater and folks this card is PACKED!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Say You Will / EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 7 (Sept. 1-2)

—Say You Will (Sept. 1, 8 pm CT)—

Gringo Loco vs. Tony Deppen Joey Janela vs. Lash LeRoux Mance Warner vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Nick Gage Blake Christian (c) vs. Francesco Akira (GCW World Championship)

—EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 7 (Sept. 2, 12 pm CT)—

Kidd Bandit vs. LuFisto Angelo Carter, Kwesi Asante, Logan Black, & Sazzy Boatright vs. Joey Mayberry, Mateo Valentine, Moondog Murray, & Shelly Benson Devon Monroe vs. Rico Gonzalez Karam vs. Parrow BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Pimpinela Escarlata & Sonny Kiss Dark Sheik vs. Steph De Lander Billy Dixon vs. Sawyer Wreck

GCW have a hell of a Chicagoland double-header for us, y’all!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

WR Redacted 4 Ever (Sept. 2, 7 pm CT)

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Shun Skywalker Alan Angels vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Zachary Wentz Damian Chambers vs. Tommy Dreamer (Extreme Rules Match) Ace Austin vs. JT Dunn Breeze vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Matthew Palmer Jessicka Havok vs. Marina Shafir Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) (c) vs. TNA Originals (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, & Eric Young) (WR Tag Team Championship) Alex Colon vs. Jake Crist (c) (No Ropes Barbed Wire Deathmatch)

Last but not least, Wrestling Revolver bookend our weekend with another no rope barbed wire match!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Kylon King vs. Lio Rush

Beyond give us Lio Rush taking on one half of Miracle Generation, enjoy!

Marek Brave vs. Tyler Black

AAW offer up their very first no rope barbed wire match, featuring the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion exploding against tag partner Brave!

Brody King & JT Dunn vs. EYFBO

Last but not least, Limitless offer us tag team action as Ortiz and Santana take on hard-hitters King and Dunn!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.