Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline notes that CM Punk also had a brief confrontation with Miro at All In. Miro apparently asked Punk what happened with Jack Perry and Punk allegedly asked if he had a problem and said they could step outside. Ultimately, the situation didn’t escalate.

For what it’s worth, Sean Ross Sapp said he was told CM Punk “has not been informed of a suspension by AEW.”

Meanwhile, SI brought word that The Elite and the Bang Bang Gang guys were told to be ready to start the show while officials were dealing with the Punk & Perry situation. This lines up with other accounts, including Alvarez saying FTR and The Elite weren’t ready to do so but the Bang Bang Gang match participants saying they could be ready if needed.

WRKD Wrestling claims Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton is expected to happen in the near future.

The Daily Mail claims to have a source close to Ronda Rousey that says she will be returning to MMA for “one last fight in the UFC” at the upcoming UFC 300 event.

For what it’s worth, BWE says GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable was booked for Raw instead of Payback because Triple H doesn’t want premium live events to be overbooked.

PW Insider says Brian Pillman Jr. reported to the WWE Performance Center and he’ll be starting his career with the company in NXT. They also say there’s no rush to get Pillman on television, as they want to give him time to get his feet underneath him.

