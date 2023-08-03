Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WWE executives are “extremely high” on LA Knight, according to PW Insider. The site’s sources tell them the way Knight’s been used on television is “all by plan”, as the company is just waiting for the right time to pull the trigger. Until then he’s being “specifically used in a way that wouldn’t waste his appearances.”

Reacting to that, WRKD Wrestling tweeted “there are parties worried that the company won’t strike while the iron is hot and momentum will fade, as they’ve done with some in the past.”

In a report on The Elite’s new AEW contracts, Fightful says they’ve heard there’s “movement” toward an FTR vs. Young Bucks rematch but “have not heard about the potential of a CM Punk-Elite feud being broached.”

Based on the current odds from Bet Online, no titles are currently favored to change hands at SummerSlam.

Nate Diaz told ESPN that he walked away from a proposed boxing match with Logan Paul because “WWE came in and then they wanted to take over the whole thing”.

While they haven’t been able to confirm why, PW Insider did confirm that the NWA’s Kamille replaced Charlotte Flair in the upcoming Mildred Burke biopic. AEW’s Toni Storm also replaced Liv Morgan in the cast.

