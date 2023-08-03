Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

WR Heat ‘Em Up (Aug. 3, 8 pm ET)

Allie Katch vs. Rachel Armstrong Jessicka Havok vs. Max the Impaler Gringo Loco vs. Konosuke Takeshita Chris Sabin vs. Masha Slamovich Alpha Sigma Sigma (Brent Oakley, KC Jacobs, & the Pledge) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) (c) (WR Tag Team Championship) Ace Austin vs. Alex Shelley (c) vs. Billie Starkz vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Damian Chambers vs. Jordan Oliver (WR Remix Championship) Jake Crist (c) vs. Matt Cardona (WR Championship)

Wrestling Revolver are back with a stacked card even through some replacements!

GCW My Name Is (Aug. 4, 8 pm ET)

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Vendetta Bang and Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) Parrow vs. Sawyer Wreck Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Steve Manders) vs. the Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) Cole Radrick vs. Crazy King (Deathmatch) Joey Janela vs. Komander Blake Christian (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (GCW World Championship)

GCW have a card full of tag team goodies and more!

Invictus Pro We Outside (Aug. 4, 8 pm ET)

Mr. Grim vs. PJ Savage Best Wrestlers Forever (Evander James & Mantequilla) vs. the Electrolytes (Jordan Saint & Nicholi White) Anthony Gamble, Jarett Diaz, Jhonny Santos, & Matt Awesome vs. Genesis (ABBS, Clipper Jones, Jason Andrews, & TKO) Gabriel Skye vs. Killian McMurphy Fight or Die (Chris Barton & Dominick Denaro) (c) vs. Victorium (Lucas Chase & Victorious BRG) (Invictus Tag Team Championship) Clara Carreras (c) vs. Ruthless LaLa (Invictus Women’s Championship) Ken Broadway (c) vs. Landon Hale (Invictus Grand Championship) Darius Carter vs. Edith Surreal (Last One Standing) Francesco Akira vs. J Boujii (c) (Invictus Social Media Championship)

Carter. Surreal. LAST ONE STANDING!

Dreamwave Summer Spectacular / Those Summer Nights (Aug. 4-5)

—Summer Spectacular (Aug. 4, 6 pm CT)—

Shelly Benson & Vic Capri vs. Those Damn Coyotes (Brooks Berna & Damien Deschain) Connor Hopkins vs. Mike Bennett Seduce and Destroy (Aaron Xavier & Bucky Collins) vs. the Hype (Gaige Noonan & Hunter Holdcraft) (DW Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Bryan Keith vs. Mike Hartenbower B3CCA vs. Brittnie Brooks vs. Kaia McKenna vs. Maki Itoh vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Zayda Steel (DW Women’s Championship Qualifying Scramble Match) Bobby Orlando, Colt Cabana, & Luigi Primo vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams, Florida Man, & “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell Aramis & Flamita vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) (c) (DW Tag Team Championship) El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco (c) (DW Alternative Championship) Christian Rose (c) vs. Matt Cardona (DW Championship)

—Those Summer Nights (Aug. 5, 6 pm CT)—

Bryan Keith vs. Masha Slamovich Matt Cross vs. Ultimo Dragon

Dreamwave have an absolutely star-studded double-header lined up for us all, featuring no less than Ultimo Dragon in action!

Free matches here!

Milk Chocolate vs. Miracle Generation

Starting off hot with some tag team action courtesy of Beyond’s Wrestling Open, check it out!

Hornswoggle vs. Sidney Bakabella

And we stick with Beyond for this one, because who am I to turn down a WeeLC Match?!

B3CCA vs. Masha Slamovich

Hell, let’s make it a Beyond trifecta this week and end strong, shall we?

