Is it our love of both WWE Hall of Famer-elect & actor Dave Bautista and the video game & movie franchise Mortal Kombat? Or that we need a break from a week on the wrestle web that’s been dominated by sadness and backstage bull$#!+?

We don’t care. All we know is the release of this commercial for WB Games’ upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1 (which is actually the 12th MK game, but resets the video game continuity from where 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11 left off) staring our guy Dave was EXACTLY what we needed today.

Like Mortal Kombat 1, the ad is a bit of a refresh of one for the first home version of the game back in the 90s. Everything about it is pretty great, but bookending it with The Animal starting an MK uprising as a librarian whispering “Mortal Kombat” to a studious young man, then punctuating his take on a St. Crispin’s Day speech* with the iconic yell is just perfect.

Mortal Kombat 1 releases on Sept. 19, but is currently available for pre-order. The game will feature “Kameo Fighters”, so based on his prominent role in the marketing campaign, we’re betting Batista is about to walk alone into another video game franchise.