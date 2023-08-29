Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona Ghostbusters homage, John Morrison surprise attack, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness (on a Tuesday) with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Cardona brought a treat for his match in GCW. He arrived in the Ghostbusters mobile with a twist.

Cardona teamed with Steph De Lander against Nick Gage and Maki Itoh for a deathmatch. Steph posted her cleanup in the aftermath.

John Morrison had a rude surprise when beating up a crash test dummy.

Thunder Rosa and Jay Lethal have a cheeky question for you.

Caption contest for this MJF photo.

BOOGS! Young Boogs had dreams of living large. It didn’t come exactly as described, but he found the silver lining.

Hikaru Shida has a personal inspector for her sewing projects.

You really think it’s a good position to relax…? ‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/O0VF72NY4q — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) August 14, 2023

Robert Stone took his hog for a ride.

Dance break with Daga in Japan.

Morning workouts in Japan are a vibe. pic.twitter.com/10uQdoBUby — EL JEFE (@Daga_wrestler) August 29, 2023

Stokely Hathaway has an idea for AEW’s next crossover.

Do a cross promotion with Tales from the Hood. I want to see Lee Moriarty alabama slam a leprechaun with cornrows through a pool table. @TonyKhan — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) August 19, 2023

I hope this next clip is pretty easy to follow without knowledge of NWA. Those that do keep up on the National Wrestling Alliance should get a chuckle.

Kallies has an interesting coaching method for Koa Laxamana.

Feel the pump.