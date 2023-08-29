Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona Ghostbusters homage, John Morrison surprise attack, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness (on a Tuesday) with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
Matt Cardona brought a treat for his match in GCW. He arrived in the Ghostbusters mobile with a twist.
Cardona teamed with Steph De Lander against Nick Gage and Maki Itoh for a deathmatch. Steph posted her cleanup in the aftermath.
John Morrison had a rude surprise when beating up a crash test dummy.
Thunder Rosa and Jay Lethal have a cheeky question for you.
Who did it better @TheLethalJay #blackmachismo or your truly #LaMeraMera?— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) August 20, 2023
Leave a comment @asylum_store pic.twitter.com/xa5KWLz19S
Caption contest for this MJF photo.
https://t.co/LG8bKvlTzW pic.twitter.com/RqWVe5z2BF— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 13, 2023
BOOGS! Young Boogs had dreams of living large. It didn’t come exactly as described, but he found the silver lining.
Hikaru Shida has a personal inspector for her sewing projects.
You really think it’s a good position to relax…? ⬛ pic.twitter.com/O0VF72NY4q— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) August 14, 2023
Robert Stone took his hog for a ride.
Dance break with Daga in Japan.
Morning workouts in Japan are a vibe. pic.twitter.com/10uQdoBUby— EL JEFE (@Daga_wrestler) August 29, 2023
Stokely Hathaway has an idea for AEW’s next crossover.
Do a cross promotion with Tales from the Hood. I want to see Lee Moriarty alabama slam a leprechaun with cornrows through a pool table. @TonyKhan— Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) August 19, 2023
I hope this next clip is pretty easy to follow without knowledge of NWA. Those that do keep up on the National Wrestling Alliance should get a chuckle.
The Spectaculars are here for #NWA75 and @TheFreakFreeman is already…. causing trouble? pic.twitter.com/SLbSMgsa7u— NWA (@nwa) August 27, 2023
Kallies has an interesting coaching method for Koa Laxamana.
Feel the pump.
