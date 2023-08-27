CM Punk and Jack Perry reportedly got physical in a backstage altercation at All In

Multiple outlets are reporting that CM Punk and Jack Perry had a backstage altercation minutes before the main card of today’s (Aug. 27) AEW: All In London event began.

This incident is related to a story from earlier this month that detailed a disagreement between Punk and Perry at a Collision taping in July over the use of real glass for a pre-taped spot.

Fast forward to today, and Perry wrestled on the final match of the All In pre-show against HOOK. Their match included a spot that shattered a car window. After that spot, Perry went right up to the camera and said, “It’s real glass, cry me a river!” This was clearly a shot at CM.

Punk’s All In match against Samoa Joe happened to be the opener on the main card, which means he went on maybe 15 minutes after Perry’s match closed out the pre-show. It’s during this time after Perry’s match ended but before the main card began that an altercation between Punk and Perry reportedly took place backstage. Perry’s verbal shot at Punk during the pre-show match was said to be the impetus for this incident.

There are multiple sides to the story being relayed to the media outlets like Fightful, PW Insider, and F4WOnline, so it’s not exactly clear what happened in this altercation yet other than things getting physical with a lot of shouting.

One side says Perry bumped into Punk backstage to start the physicality, which caused Punk to shove him and then catch Perry in some kind of choke. Another side suggests Punk was more of the initial aggressor and went after or even hit Perry.

Of course, Punk was suspended by AEW last September after getting into a backstage fight with The Elite at All Out 2022, so this sounds like a case of ‘here we go again.’

We’ll bring you more on this backstage altercation as we have it, Cagesiders.