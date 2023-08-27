Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Aug. 20-26 — Impact & New Japan’s Multiverse United 2, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Who doesn’t love this guy?

We love him enough to put him over the G1 Climax winner, and the latest strong performance from AEW’s International champion.

Securing an NXT title birth earned a former North American champ a spot in the Top 10, which was rounded out by a victory over a former ROH World champ by Cardblade’s doppleganger.

Proclaiming yourself a WWE Women’s Tag champ is worth a few more votes than inventing the Kangaroo Kick.

It only takes a few words on Collision to get The Redeemer votes, and not even a clunky GTS can keep The Golden Vampire out of the Top 10.

Ain’t the Texas Chainsaw Massacre champion great?

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 20

1. Edge

2. Tetsuya Naito

3. Orange Cassidy

4. Wes Lee

5. Jay White

6. Piper Niven

7. MJF

8. Miro

9. CM Punk

10. Jeff Jarrett

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where Switchblade breathed his way into the Top 5, and Our Scumbag inched closer to a spot in that group...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Aug. 19

1. Orange Cassidy - 88

2. Jey Uso - 49.5

3. IYO SKY - 35

4. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

5. Jay White - 30.5

6. Seth Rollins - 30

7. MJF - 25

8. CM Punk - 23.5

9. Solo Sikoa - 21

10. Hikaru Shida - 17

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!