Rumor Roundup: Captain Insano return, Rodman in AEW, WWE merger, more! The latest rumors, including AEW’s idea for Paul Wight to return for a match as Captain Insano, Dennis Rodman pitched for AEW PPV, Triple H’s reaction to the WWE merger with UFC, Tony Khan says AEW is worth more than one billion dollars, the identity of Leatherface, and more!