- Fightful Select says AEW discussed the idea of booking a match at AEW: All In London featuring The Hardys teaming up with Captain Insano to take on Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal. However, Jeff Hardy was unable to travel to the United Kingdom due to his past legal troubles.
- The site also mentions that Jarrett made pitches for former NBA star Dennis Rodman to appear at AEW All Out in Chicago on Sept. 3, but it doesn’t look like that’s happening.
- On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said he spoke with Triple H about the upcoming merger between WWE and UFC. He summarized Triple H’s stance on the merger as, “Let’s just get this fucking thing over with.”
- In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, AEW President Tony Khan claims “people have approached me with billion-dollar offers” for the AEW business.
- Konnan told Haus of Wrestling that AEW wrestler Santana was not happy with the way he was previously booked in the promotion. He estimated about “half the roster” feels that same way about the booking in AEW. The falling out between Santana and Ortiz stemmed from Santana believing that Ortiz “didn’t kind of stand by him when he thought he should have” on this issue.
- PW Insider reports the new Joshi promotion coming to the United States will hold its first event on Sept. 21 in New York City, one night after AEW’s Grand Slam taping in the same city.
- Fightful notes that Dean Alexander is the man who played the role of Leatherface during AEW Dynamite’s recent Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch. However, Matt Hardy denied this claim on his podcast. He said the person swinging the chainsaw as Leatherface was actually Tony Khan.
