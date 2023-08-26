NWA 75 preview: Natalia Markova hits the strip club to prepare for NWA women’s title fight

NWA is holding their 75th anniversary PPV as a two-night event on August 26 and August 27 from St. Louis, MO. Title fights are aplenty, but two stick out in particular. This may be the end of the line for Tyrus heading into retirement, and Kamille’s 800+ day reign atop the women’s division might be facing its toughest threat yet.

Kamille will be defending the NWA Women’s World Championship against Natalia Markova in the main event of Night 1. The selling point of the match is that Markova was the closest to beat Kamille during her title run, thus a rematch was decreed by NWA owner Billy Corgan. Kamille wants to end this myth that Markova is on her level, so the champ requested a no limits match where anything goes.

“I will end the myth that is Markova.”



The #OneTime Champ @Kamille_brick had strong words for challenger @RealNMarkova on this week’s #NWAPowerrr.#NWA75 will be no count out, no DQ, NO LIMITS. pic.twitter.com/0f1Vk4ysyn — NWA (@nwa) August 18, 2023

Markova chose an interesting way to hype the bout by hitting the strip club to prepare her hardcore gameplan.

The main event for Night 2 will be Tyrus defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against EC3. Stakes are increased to a bullrope match and Tyrus will retire if he loses.

Live from the historic Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO on August 26th & 27th, the Worlds Heavyweight Championship is on the line and a man’s career hangs in the balance.@PlanetTyrus vs @therealec3



️https://t.co/Xvf0DNat8Z

@FiteTV - https://t.co/q5GyyQ4tG4 pic.twitter.com/r6MCp3BA3b — NWA (@nwa) August 10, 2023

EC3 is ready to devour Tyrus’ soul to become his final form as the Over Man.

EC3 has gone unhinged on The World Is A Vampire Tour! He’s put @PlanetTyrus on notice and announced that this tour is the LAST time you see him before “The OVERman cometh!” @therealec3 pic.twitter.com/goDGWZhs9j — NWA (@nwa) August 21, 2023

Most of the matches for NWA 75 revolve around the sporting aspect of professional wrestling, such as Aron Stevens’ desire to lead Blunt Force Trauma to tag team gold. BFT will face off against La Rebelion managed by Vampiro. Press play, and enjoy Stevens deliver a promo as only he can.

At #NWA75 @AronsThoughts has promised DOMINATION and DECIMATION for La Rebelión!



Will we see NEW World Tag Team Champions?! pic.twitter.com/hes8qHq2JZ — NWA (@nwa) August 24, 2023

However, there are a few stories with spicy heat. One such example is Chris Adonis backstabbing Thom Latimer. Adonis decided that the TV title is more important than their friendship.

Tim Storm and Jax Dane have been rivals for years. Storm unofficially retired to take a role at the commentary desk for the NWA, but attitudes fired up to have one more fight as a matter of respect. Storm wants the meanest version of Dane for this No DQ grudge match.

The NWA hasn’t posted the official card for each night, so this is as best as I can cobble together the lineup given the information available from the NWA’s forms of communication.

NWA 75 Night 1

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Natalia Markova in No DQ, No Limits

Kamille (c) vs. Natalia Markova in No DQ, No Limits NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (c) with Vampiro vs. Blunt Force Trauma with Aron Stevens

La Rebelion (c) with Vampiro vs. Blunt Force Trauma with Aron Stevens NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. Odinson vs. Kratos

Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. Odinson vs. Kratos NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Colby Corino

Kerry Morton (c) vs. Colby Corino Matt Cardona open challenge

NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship: M95 (Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski) (c) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kylie Paige)

M95 (Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski) (c) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kylie Paige) A Matter of Respect: Tim Storm vs. Jax Dane in No DQ

Tim Storm vs. Jax Dane in No DQ Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Allysin Kay, The WOAD, Sierra, Ruthie Jay, Samantha Starr, CJ, MJ Jenkins, Heather Monroe, Taylor Rising, plus more (winner earns a world title shot)

Allysin Kay, The WOAD, Sierra, Ruthie Jay, Samantha Starr, CJ, MJ Jenkins, Heather Monroe, Taylor Rising, plus more (winner earns a world title shot) Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo The Clown & Ruffo The Clown) with Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J vs. Magnum Muscle (Dax Draper & Big Strong Mims)

Homicide vs. Joe Alzonzo

Jubilee Jamboree: Eric Jackson, Alex Taylor, Matt Vine, Koa Laxamana, Jack Cartwheel on pre-show (winner earns junior heavyweight title shot)

Eric Jackson, Alex Taylor, Matt Vine, Koa Laxamana, Jack Cartwheel on pre-show (winner earns junior heavyweight title shot) #1 Contender: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. The Fixers on pre-show (winner earns shot at NWA US tag titles)

Daisy Kill & Talos vs. The Fixers on pre-show (winner earns shot at NWA US tag titles) Zyon vs. Jordan Clearwater on pre-show

NWA 75 Night 2

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. EC3 in a bullrope match (Tyrus will retire if he loses)

Tyrus (c) vs. EC3 in a bullrope match (Tyrus will retire if he loses) NWA Women’s World Championship: Champion vs. Gauntlet winner

Champion vs. Gauntlet winner NWA World Tag Team Championship: Champion vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

Champion vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Champion vs. Battle Royale winner

Champion vs. Battle Royale winner NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Champion vs. Jubilee Jamboree winner

Champion vs. Jubilee Jamboree winner NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Anthony Andrews & AJ Cazana (c) vs. #1 contender on pre-show

Anthony Andrews & AJ Cazana (c) vs. #1 contender on pre-show 21-Man Battle Royale: Participants TBA on pre-show (winner earns a national heavyweight title shot)

Two more matches have been added to the docket, but the night has not been specified.

NWA World Television Championship: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Chris Adonis

Thom Latimer (c) vs. Chris Adonis NWA Women’s World Television Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Max The Impaler

NWA 75 will be available for streaming through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).

Share your predictions for NWA 75. Which matches are you most eager to see?