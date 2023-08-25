Vampiro retires from lucha libre

Vampiro has retired from lucha libre competition.

Vampiro graced the lucha libre ring for the final time at a AAA show in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on August 20. Vamp teamed with Pagano against Chessman and Antifaz. After the match, the lucha libre legend left his boots in the ring. This wasn’t advertised as Vampiro’s farewell, so the moment came as a surprise to the crowd.

Vampiro posted a message calling it one of the best moments of his life. He was trying to find a way to exit lucha libre in a spectacular manner. Vampiro planned to have a retirement tour, but he simply couldn’t make it work how he wanted. Things happen for a reason. Vampiro is moving on to the next stage of his career with radio, podcasts, and local projects to help the people.

Vampiro spoke with Mas Lucha after the show in an emotional interview. He was happy and sad. His heart was broken and full. The Vampiro character was born in Monterrey, and it was symbolic to end in Monterrey. When asked if this was the last time wrestling, Vampiro clarified that he thinks his lucha libre career in Mexico is over. The moment feels right. It is time to pass the spotlight to the next generation.

This won’t necessarily be the final time Vampiro wrestles in general. He still has a contract in Japan, and he is involved with the National Wrestling Alliance. The NWA role is more on the creative side than a wrestler. He is currently managing La Rebelion.

Mas Lucha also posted video of Vampiro’s farewell words to the Monterrey fans.

What’s your lasting memory from Vampiro’s career in wrestling?