Max The Impaler returns for TV title shot at NWA 75

Max The Impaler returns to the National Wrestling Alliance at NWA 75 for a TV title shot against Kenzie Paige. Father James Mitchell announced the news in a salacious promo.

Father James Mitchell: Kenzie Paige, you Tennessee trollop, it’s time to let the cat out of the bag. Your opponent at NWA 75 for the NWA women’s television title will be none other than the person from whom you stole it to begin with, “The Warlord of the Wasteland,” Max The Impaler. Now, everyone knows that the only reason you came out victorious in that tournament is because you bartered your hillbilly posterior in exchange for an illegal call from a corrupt referee. And I’m sure in the meantime, you believe that Max has been off television licking their wounds, but you would be wrong. Max has just returned from a successful tour of Tajikistan, Bhutan, and Kuala Lumpur, and studied with the mystics and put together the perfect strategy for victory, And when NWA 75 is all said and done, the history books will show that your television title reign began and ended with the non-binary nightmare, Max The Impaler.

Kenzie is the inaugural NWA women’s TV titleholder. She won the belt in the tournament final against Max after shenanigans were afoot. Max dominated Kenzie in that match, then Kenzie squeaked out a victory with an illegal move. She surprised Max with a cutter onto a chair as the referee was occupied with malarkey on the outside.

Kenzie has gone on to defend the TV title a handful of times and is encroaching on the Lucky Seven rule, which can earn her a world title shot after seven successful defenses. Max hasn’t been seen on NWA television since the Crockett Cup on June 4 in a losing effort teaming with Angelina Love to challenge for the tag titles.

Max will be the toughest challenge to date for Kenzie as the queen of television. Even though Max mauled Kenzie in their last meeting, don’t ever count out the champ. Kenzie often finds ways to win by hook or by crook. She also has the champion’s advantage of being able to retain through non-pinfall defeat or a draw. Expect Kenzie to utilize a strategy to burn through the time-limit with as minimal contact as possible. If all else fails, the champ could try to escape via disqualification. Max will have to earn this championship using more than brawn.

NWA 75 is a two-night event on August 26 and August 27 in St. Louis, MO. Night 1 will close with Kamille versus Natalia Markova for the NWA Women’s World Championship. Night 2 features the main event matchup of Tyrus defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against EC3. NWA 75 will be available to stream through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).

