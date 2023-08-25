Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Following the tragic death of Bray Wyatt, BWE says everything in WWE “is on pause right now.” The account mentions that “Everything is scrapped. All meetings are off until further notice.” Everyone in WWE is shocked.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the original plan for All In’s Stadium Stampede match was a three team fight between Blackpool Combat Club, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends, and Death Triangle. However, plans changed due to PAC’s injury and Rey Fenix’s travel issue.
- Meltzer also believes Jamie Hayter was supposed to defend the AEW women’s world championship in the 4-way women’s match before she got injured.
- F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez says AR Fox was pulled from All In because “he cannot make it to the show.” Alvarez was given the impression that AEW isn’t happy with Fox because “they found out at the very last minute.”
- Even though Edge pushed back on reports about his tense contract negotiations with WWE, Meltzer claims “there is something to the stories.” Meltzer says Edge and WWE are “negotiating a deal, and they have not agreed to terms on a deal.” There are people in WWE who think Edge is going to AEW, but it’s nothing close to a sure thing.
- According to Sportskeeda, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend the undisputed WWE tag team titles in India on Sept. 8 at Superstar Spectacle against Indus Sher.
