MLW reveals big announcement

MLW hyped a big announcement this week, and they delivered the news on episode 179 of Fusion.

Drum roll, please.

MLW is welcoming NJPW to the mix at Fury Road on September 3.

There aren’t a lot of details yet for the potential partnership between MLW and NJPW, but MLW did announce a crossover match between the two companies. The Time Splitter travels to Fury Road. Kushida will wrestle against Tony Deppen.

Fury Road goes down on Sunday, September 3 from Philadephia. The lineup currently includes:

Fury Road

MLW World Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Willie Mack

Alex Kane (c) vs. Willie Mack MLW National Openweight Championship in Weapons of Mass Destruction: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Rickey Shane Page

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Rickey Shane Page Kiss My Foot Match: Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner

Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA (winner earns women’s title shot)

Kushida vs. Tony Deppen

Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

Sessions by Saint Laurent with mystery guest

MLW Fusion TV taping

Street Fight: Akira vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Akira vs. Jimmy Lloyd Tornado Tag Match: The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling (Talon & Cannonball)

The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling (Talon & Cannonball) Kevin Blackwood vs. Alex Price vs. TJ Crawford

Love, Doug vs. Little Guido

Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel

Snisky fights

The Fury Road portion of the show will be available for viewing as a live special on September 3 through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.

Which dream matches would you like to see between MLW and NJPW?