Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Edge told WWE what he wanted in a new contract but the company “declined to meet his request”, according to PW Torch. People in WWE think he may have already had an idea what Tony Khan’s offer would be from informal conversations with other wrestlers, and that Adam Copeland is AEW bound when he officially hits free agency. Wrestling Observer says they’ve confirmed the report as well.

After a rumor started that Keith Lee had walked of AEW, Fightful Select explained it was based on some miscommunication that occurred last week. Lee did apparently leave the Aug. 16 Dynamite after finding out he wasn’t in plans for that show, which sources told Fightful happens often with talent. He was later booked for Rampage, and a change had to be made to the card since he wasn’t informed of that before leaving.

It’s not clear on if there’s any heat on Lee for the incident, but Fightful’s sources thought the whole thing was blown out of proportion on social media. Both that site and PW Insider said Lee was backstage at Dynamite last night.

Despite John Cena being on the card, PW Insider says there are no plans for WWE to stream their upcoming Superstar Spectacle event from India on Peacock. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said it would be a primetime special on Indian television.

AEW has no further plans for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre title introduced on last week’s Dynamite, per PW Insider.

QT Marshall & AEW are in talks about a new contract, according to Fightful.

The site also reports AEW’s discussed bringing in Stardom’s Mariah May.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.