Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Limitless Vacationland Cup 2023 (Aug. 26, 7:30 pm ET)

Damaris Dawkins vs. Ultra Violette Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin) vs. Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) Aaron Rourke vs. B3CCA (VLC First Round Match) Channing Thomas vs. Ichiban (VLC First Round Match) Dezmond Cole vs. JT Dunn (VLC First Round Match) Alec Price vs. Kevin Blackwood (VLC First Round Match) “BIG BEEF” Gnarls Garvin (c) vs. Rip Byson (Limitless World Championship) VLC Semifinals & Finals

Limitless are back with their premiere tournament of the year and some good fun besides!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AIW WrestleRager 7 (Aug. 26, 4 pm ET)

Dan Champion vs. Kaplan CPA vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham vs. Joseline Navarro Cisco Silver & Tyson Riggs vs. Dominic Garrini & Shaw Mason Brian Carson & PB Smooth vs. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) Austin James vs. Derek Dillinger vs. Sam Holloway vs. Vik Vice Katie Arquette vs. Ziggy Haim

August means it’s time to have a rager with the AIW crew, y’all!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

RevPro 11 Year Anniversary (Aug. 26, 5 pm GMT)

Alexis Falcon vs. Chantal Jordan vs. Safire Reed vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? (RPW Undisputed British Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal) Callum Newman vs. Connor Mills (c) vs. Jordon Breaks vs. Robbie X vs. Sha Samuels vs. Wild Boar (RPW Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Scramble Match) JJ Gale vs. Kosei Fujita Dan Moloney vs. Leon Slater Alex Windsor (c) vs. Hyan vs. Mickie James (RPW Undisputed British Women’s Championship) Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Gabe Kidd) vs. El Phantasmo & Katsuyori Shibata Subculture (“Flash” Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) (c) vs. VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva) (RPW Undisputed British Tag Team Championship) Luke Jacobs vs. Tomohiro Ishii Ricky Knight, Jr. vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay Michael Oku (c) vs. Trent Seven (RPW Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship)

RevPro celebrate eleven years with a jam-packed show full of stars!

Check it out on RevPro On Demand, folks.

H2O Hustle Cup 3 (Aug. 28, 8 pm ET)

Braxx vs. Johnny Radix Austin Luke (c) vs. Gabriel Skye (H2O Championship) Brian Neil vs. Chad Spectacular vs. Duncan Aleem vs. Marcus Mathers (Hustle Cup First Round Match) Dyln McKay vs. Rocket vs. TJ Reno vs. Zak Ravik (Hustle Cup First Round Match) Deklan Grant vs. GG Everson vs. Leroy Robinson vs. President Hawkins (Hustle Cup First Round Match) Anthraxx vs. Cecilio Vega vs. Frank Bonetti vs. Ryan Radix (Hustle Cup First Round Match) Hustle Cup Semifinals & Finals

Last but not least, H2O’s youth movement rolls on with tournament action!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Miracle Generation vs. Shook Crew

Starting off hot with two sets of young stars courtesy of Beyond Wrestling!

Ava Everett vs. B3CCA

And now a little detour to Limitless for y’all!

JCW Dog Day Afternoon

Last but not least, GCW’s junior partner streamed a full free show for y’all as part of Homecoming weekend!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.