Tributes and remembrances pour in for the late Terry Funk

By Sean Rueter
Terry Funk wrestled for more than 50 years, and remained an influential presence after he finally worked his last matches in 2017. Especially in the second half of his Hall of Fame career, Funk did what many veterans don’t do — embraced emerging styles and mentored the next generation even if they weren’t performing the way he’d had at their age.

That may be because, by all accounts, Terry wasn’t just a great pro wrestler. He was a great human being, as well.

All of that is evident in the outpouring of messages hitting the web in the hours since his protege Mick Foley broke the news this afternoon (Aug. 23) that the Funker had died at the age of 79.

Here are just a few.

NOTE: Where people have quote-tweeted Foley’s initial announcement or WWE’s message — or in cases where the full message doesn’t display in the tweet, we’ve cut & pasted their words and linked to their tweet.

Kevin Owens:

I don’t really come here ever anymore but I had to today to say that Terry Funk was the absolute best of us and that getting to be in the ring with him 10 years ago is and always will be one of the absolute highlights of my career, bar none.

To this day, I still often think back on that night and shake my head in disbelief at the absolute privilege and incredible luck I had to get to be in there with him.

The energy and aura that Terry Funk carried with him into the ring that night is something I had never experienced before and have not experienced since, and I’ve been in there with some pretty crazy names…

I’ll never forget it.

Terry Funk.

Forever.

Taz:

I’m very sad to hear of the passing of a true legend & a great person, Terry Funk. Several of us had the honor & pleasure of being at his Double Cross Ranch many years ago after a show in Amarillo, I’ll never forget that!! Words can’t explain how Terry was just GREAT on so many levels. #RIPTerryFunk

Dustin Rhodes:

Just heard that Terry Funk is gone. Truly heartbroken over this. He has known me since I was a child. He was an incredible mentor and friend. Love him so much and sad to see him go. I know he is no longer in pain and has probably rekindled his war with Pops in heaven. Rest easy TF #RestInPeaceTerryFunk

Terry Funk Forever.

