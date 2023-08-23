Tributes and remembrances pour in for the late Terry Funk

Terry Funk wrestled for more than 50 years, and remained an influential presence after he finally worked his last matches in 2017. Especially in the second half of his Hall of Fame career, Funk did what many veterans don’t do — embraced emerging styles and mentored the next generation even if they weren’t performing the way he’d had at their age.

That may be because, by all accounts, Terry wasn’t just a great pro wrestler. He was a great human being, as well.

All of that is evident in the outpouring of messages hitting the web in the hours since his protege Mick Foley broke the news this afternoon (Aug. 23) that the Funker had died at the age of 79.

Here are just a few.

NOTE: Where people have quote-tweeted Foley’s initial announcement or WWE’s message — or in cases where the full message doesn’t display in the tweet, we’ve cut & pasted their words and linked to their tweet.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79.



WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/1elQq5ZkDn — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk Forever pic.twitter.com/EPMtZoeqrW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2023

In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/EYMAKOzxnx — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk was one of the greatest! The legend will live on forever! Thank you for everything! Prayers for his family, friends and fans! pic.twitter.com/TDaQZwPk58 — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 23, 2023

Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry.



My thoughts are with Terry’s family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2023

Kevin Owens:

I don’t really come here ever anymore but I had to today to say that Terry Funk was the absolute best of us and that getting to be in the ring with him 10 years ago is and always will be one of the absolute highlights of my career, bar none. To this day, I still often think back on that night and shake my head in disbelief at the absolute privilege and incredible luck I had to get to be in there with him. The energy and aura that Terry Funk carried with him into the ring that night is something I had never experienced before and have not experienced since, and I’ve been in there with some pretty crazy names… I’ll never forget it. Terry Funk. Forever.

One of the reasons I got in the business was Terry Funk. Love you Texas legend, RIP. pic.twitter.com/4vSUaSHQmr — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 23, 2023

Taz:

I’m very sad to hear of the passing of a true legend & a great person, Terry Funk. Several of us had the honor & pleasure of being at his Double Cross Ranch many years ago after a show in Amarillo, I’ll never forget that!! Words can’t explain how Terry was just GREAT on so many levels. #RIPTerryFunk

#RIP Terry Funk



Not only were you the most amazing pro wrestler ever, you were the most incredible human being. Godspeed, Funker ❤️ My thoughts are with your family, friends & fans. You’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/DaIpIp3Ass — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 23, 2023

I will say more eventually. This one hits hard. RIP Terry Funk. A pleasure and honour to know you. Respect always. pic.twitter.com/psSsKFWOlR — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 23, 2023

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Funk.I knew Terry before I came to the US as he came to Europe.A totally incredible, wonderful and lovely man.I have my own treasured tales of times https://t.co/HtZxNk5oUR condolences to Terrys https://t.co/rlDYlkMbNs well.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 23, 2023

The Funker — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 23, 2023

Dustin Rhodes:

Just heard that Terry Funk is gone. Truly heartbroken over this. He has known me since I was a child. He was an incredible mentor and friend. Love him so much and sad to see him go. I know he is no longer in pain and has probably rekindled his war with Pops in heaven. Rest easy TF #RestInPeaceTerryFunk

There are no words…



God Bless Terry Funk. pic.twitter.com/0uwlZ92rG4 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 23, 2023

Normally I don’t like to post about someone’s passing. Terry Funk will always be absolute legend! — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 23, 2023

Forever.



RIP, Terry Funk. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 23, 2023

The words "great" and "legend" are thrown around way too frequently. Terry Funk was both of those things and SO much more. An incredible and unique talent. An influence of a generation. An absolute gentleman. A man I was honored to have been friendly with. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/IViVSGByMd — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 23, 2023

A day I wish would never come. Thank you Terry Funk for what did for wrestling. Thank you for helping ECW. Thank you for being kind to me. I love you....

TERRY FUNK FOREVER!

FOREVER! FOREVER! FOREVER!#RestInPeaceTerryFunk pic.twitter.com/FfRPOGvErK — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 23, 2023

RIP TERRY FUNK pic.twitter.com/JVc8R9kTW9 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 23, 2023

I feel so fortunate that I was able to share a locker room and speak with the absolute legend Terry Funk. Such a class act and one of the absolute best of all time. Terry was truly built different. Truly one of a kind.



RIP Terry Funk pic.twitter.com/IR76GUpFPa — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk Wrestling Legend has passed away at age 79. Unbelievable talent that could have a match with a broomstick. Drew tons of money all over the world. Rest In Peace My Friend on your infamous Double Cross ranch. @WSI_YouTube pic.twitter.com/c5HU6E8BFO — . (@DirtyDMantell) August 23, 2023

Rest In Peace, Terry Funk.



An absolute legend & trailblazer.



Thank you for all your amazing contributions to this business. pic.twitter.com/Ym8C7Fr080 — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) August 23, 2023

Absolutely devastated hearing the news. He was one of the BEST to ever do it, one of my biggest influences, and my all time favorite. Absolute LEGEND.



RIP Terry Funk. pic.twitter.com/VSEFJiOWtP — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) August 23, 2023

R.I.P to the greatest professional wrestler ever, my hero Terry Funk. Thank you for the memories. #Forever pic.twitter.com/knf8HiDHdG — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows AKA Sex Ferguson (@The_BigLG) August 23, 2023

RIP Terry Funk — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 23, 2023

Anyone who knows me knows that Terry Funk is my Pro Wrestling GOAT!



In fact, throughout my career I have said to myself “What would Funker Do” in pensive situations.



Very few have given as much to the wrestling business as he did and we all owe him



Thank you Terry Funk

pic.twitter.com/0yUMEzAsZt — Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk Forever.