Chris Adonis turns on Thom Latimer for NWA TV title shot

It was Strictly Business when Thom Latimer and Chris Adonis were palling around as a tag team in the faction headed by Nick Aldis. Everyone went their separate ways when the group dissolved. Latimer and Adonis were back together again as a tag team in the main event of NWA Powerrr episode 123, and their past friendship was flushed when Adonis turned on Latimer with an eye on the NWA World Television Championship.

Latimer & Adonis competed against Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch in 2-out-of-3 falls. Adonis was isolated and taking a beating. Murdoch wisely pounded Latimer off the apron. Adonis didn’t see that, and the corner was empty when he reached out for a tag. Adonis was angry at being left hanging, then Knox swooped him for a roll-up to take the first fall.

Adonis reacted with frustration to shove Latimer. Murdoch was tricky once again and pushed Latimer colliding into Adonis. The Masterpiece snapped and attacked his partner with the Masterlock. Once the rage subsided, Adonis realized Knox and Murdoch were perched like vultures. Adonis decided to let them feast on Latimer for a high-low clothesline combo to win the second fall.

Afterward, Adonis snatched the TV title as a statement that he wants Latimer’s gold.

Watch the events unfold on NWA Powerrr.

Adonis posted a clip of the finish with the message, “The end will justify the means! See you at NWA 75, buddy old pal.”

Latimer responded with disappointment about Adonis’ treachery. They were supposed to be mates. Latimer blamed jealousy over him being a champion. Latimer is game for a match, and he hopes they can smooth things over afterward.

It is a safe bet that Latimer versus Adonis for the NWA World Television Championship will be added to the NWA 75 event. It’s just a matter of time until Billy Corgan signs off on the bout.

NWA 75 is a two-night PPV on August 26 and August 27 in St. Louis, MO. Night 1 is headlined by Kamille versus Natalia Markova for the NWA Women’s World Championship, and Night 2 will see the main event matchup of Tyrus defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against EC3.

NWA 75 will be available for streaming through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).

Will you be rooting for Thom Latimer or Chris Adonis in their feud?