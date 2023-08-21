Netflix drops trailer and release date for new docuseries ‘Wrestlers’

We’d heard for more than a year about a Netflix documentary series focused on the Al Snow-owned promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Now, we’ve got a trailer and a release date for show.

Entitled simply Wrestlers, the series comes from producer Greg Whiteley, who was also behind similar Netflix docuseries like Last Chance U and Cheer. All episodes will be available to watch on the streamer Weds., Sept. 13.

As you can tell from the above trailer, Netflix is leaning heavily on OVW’s turn of the century history as WWE’s developmental promotion. The images of John Cena and Batista we see while The Ringer’s David Shoemaker is talking are from that period of the Louisville, Kentucky-based fed. It also seems to be focused quite a bit on current owner Snow, using his time in ECW & WWE to establish his credentials.

But that may just be how they’re selling the series to the general Netflix audience. The trailer touches on OVW’s financial situation and Snow’s business partners, but the official description makes that sound like Wrestlers real subject:

Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times. Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open. Things have become so dire financially that Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen including Matt Jones, the most popular radio personality in the state of Kentucky. Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss. The new owners have given Al the summer to turn things around. Wrestlers chronicles the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers make as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym.

No word yet on number of episodes, but we’ll keep you posted.

Are you interested in checking out Wrestlers when it drops on Sept. 13?