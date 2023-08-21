Ava’s in-ring singles career is off and running

With her Schism-mates, Ava (real name Simone Johnson, aka The Rock’s daughter) has worked two televised and two untelevised mixed tag matches in her WWE career.

Now, Shawn Michaels & his team down in NXT have decided the 22 year old is ready to take the next step. Ava will make her TV singles debut against Ivy Nile tomorrow night (Aug. 22) on the brand’s special Heatwave episode, in what could be a key chapter in the ongoing feud between Schism and the remnants of Diamond Mine...

rip diamond mine 2021-2023. pic.twitter.com/moVJswG2fg — A V A (@avawwe_) August 16, 2023

But before she does that live on national television, WWE gave Ava an opportunity to wrestle Nile on one of their Florida “coconut loop” house shows. It happened on Sat., Aug. 19’s Tampa card, with Ava picking up a Joe Gacy-assisted win.

History in the making. We are getting to see @avawwe_ ‘s first official singles match and she picked up the win over @ivynile_wwe #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/s7a3AluiXf — Mary-Kate Anthony (@marykayfabe) August 20, 2023

Aside from the finish, reports from Tampa are light on details. Ava’s not been called on to do much in those mixed tag matches we mentioned above, and it’s doubtful last Saturday or tomorrow’s night’s will be lengthy affairs.

We’ll see how she does at Heatwave. And if she’s booed for any reason, at least WWE wisely made Ava a heel so she can avoid the overt rejection her dad got as Rocky Maivia.