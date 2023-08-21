Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

According to the Wresting Observer Newsletter, “CM Punk and his friends have expressed interest in clearing the air and meeting while The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others have never been told or informed about it. Stories about meetings suggested that have been floated are likely stories that management has blocked.” Take that for what it’s worth.

Meanwhile, they also say FTR “cleared the air” with The Elite “some time ago” and when Tony Khan suggested they do FTR vs. The Bucks at All In, everyone was quick to agree to it.

Per the Observer, there is “a long term main roster idea” for the Los Lotharios tag team, and the story is just starting in NXT now with a focus on their superstar grandfather.

The plan before Bryan Danielson’s injury was to have him work a match against Kenny Omega at All In, says the WON.

Fightful Select says that while Santana is cleared to return, personal issues still exist with Ortiz. They could work together in the future but there are no plans for it right now.

Former Syracuse University football player Josh Black signed a “3-year rookie contract” with WWE, according to the Rockford Star Register. Black took part in the pre-SummerSlam tryout in Detroit.

