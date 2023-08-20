AEW is holding All In next Sunday on August 27. The PPV extravaganza will be seen by over 80,000 live fans in Wembley Stadium. AEW added more matches to pack the card, and their biggest star is officially in the mix.

The current lineup for All In includes:

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Coffin Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

The big splash is CM Punk accepting the challenge from Samoa Joe to finish their rivalry. Punk did so in style by hiding under the mask of a jobber luchador to surprise Joe and put him to sleep. AEW added the Real World Championship to be defended, even though, nobody asked for that to happen.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD cemented her spot in the women’s world title four-way by beating Bunny in a qualifier bout.

In 7 days, #ToniStorm, @Saraya, & Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D will challenge @shidahikaru for the #AEW Women's World Title in a 4-way match at #AEWAllIn Sunday, August 27 LIVE on PPV at Wembley Stadium in London, UK at 6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT!



Eddie Kingston took the reins to demand Stadium Stampede against the Blackpool Combat Club. It will be six-on-six, but BCC is three shy. They have an open menu to pick their partners.

Bullet Club Gold sent Kenny Omega to the hospital due to a violent beating, so the Golden Elite are riding once again to rumble with the Bang Bang Gang and the prized jewel of the Callis Family.

Speaking of the Callis Family, Dandy Don had a mix-up with Chris Jericho, and that led to Will Ospreay blindsiding El Ocho. Callis wasn’t expecting Jericho to accept the offer to join. Well, Jericho was on board at first until a painting was revealed of Callis holding Jericho’s bloody head. Tensions turned bitter. Konosuke Takeshita and Ospreay bludgeoned Jericho, and Callis smashed the painting over Jericho’s head.

That puts All In at eight PPV matches. There could be a few more additions from action on Dynamite and Collision. Jack Perry plans to retire the FTW title, so perhaps Hook returns and a match gets made. The House of Black have seemingly buried the retirement of Billy Gunn. If Daddy Ass does return, The Acclaimed would be ready to challenge for the AEW trios championship. Kris Statlander is currently idle as TBS champion. She is feuding with Mercedes Martinez and Diamante, but those challengers aren’t worthy to earn a title shot right now. Statlander recently beat Martinez, and Willow Nightingale defeated Diamante.

In case you were wondering, Danhausen provided an update for his status at All In.

Hello I am injured. I will not be at wembley. Go enjoy the wrestlers who are not injured that are at the show that have worked very hard to help make this happen. I am not at wembley. I am not at wembley. I am not at wembley. I am injured. Thank you all for asking. I am injured. — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) August 19, 2023

Danhausen made it clear that he won’t be at Wembley Stadium, but he didn’t say anything about flying a blimp over Wembley Stadium.

