Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 19 results & Week 20 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Aug. 13-19 — New Japan’s G1 Climax 33 finals, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, NJPW All-Star Junior Festival, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

What Haitch said.

An all-time great who proves it every time he steps in the ring.



Congratulations to the incomparable WWE Hall of Famer @reymysterio. #USTitle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7FBwrMWbYy — Triple H (@TripleH) August 12, 2023

WWE’s new United States champion finished just a few points in front of Seth Rollins next challenger.

He said, “Dueces, Uces” and we voted for him enough to finish third, just in front of #1 contender for the Intercontinental title... thank yew.

A pair of legends taking their career-spanning rivalry to Wembley bookended the remainder of our latest Top Ten.

That group included the G1 Climax finalists, AEW’s main event-ing Women’s champion, and the latest strong showing from their International titleholder.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 19

1. Rey Mysterio

2. Shinsuke Nakamura

3. Jey Uso

4. Chad Gable

5. Samoa Joe

6. Tetsuya Naito

7. Hikaru Shida

8. Orange Cassidy

9. Kazuchika Okada

10. CM Punk

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where one of the folks in that last bullet above jumped into the Top Ten, and another padded their first place lead...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Aug. 12

1. Orange Cassidy - 80

2. Jey Uso - 49.5

3. IYO SKY - 35

4. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

5. Seth Rollins - 30

6. Jay White - 24.5

7. CM Punk - 21.5

9. (tie) Solo Sikoa - 21

9. (tie) MJF - 21

10. Hikaru Shida - 17

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!