Matt Cardona may have to kiss smelly feet in MLW debut but not Maki Itoh’s

To borrow a phrase from Ron Burgundy, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”

The story started simple enough. Matt Cardona was announced to make his MLW debut at Fury Road on September 3 in Philadelphia, PA.

Now, MLW has booked Cardona versus Mance Warner in a Kiss My Foot Match.

“I mean, that really got out of hand fast.”

This toe jam revolves around Mister Saint Laurent’s heinous actions of using Davey Boy Smith Jr. to powerslam Microman to sever the managerial relationship. Microman isn’t one to let that beatdown lie. The mini luchador flew through the air to attack MSL backstage. As MSL gained the upper hand, that’s when Mance Warner stepped in with a punch. Microman is family with the Second Gear Crew, and nobody messes with their family.

The following week, MSL issued a challenge to SGC with Cardona as his crown jewel in the World Titan Federation. Saint Laurent was comically covered in bandages like a mummy.

Warner stepped up as the king of the trailer court. Fighting is all he knows how to do. The Southern Psychopath was open to any dance they want.

Apparently, MSL snuck in the stipulation that the loser of the no holds barred contest must kiss the winner’s feet.

I guess the silver lining is that Cardona won’t have to kiss Maki Itoh’s feet, at least on this evening. The Cutest in the World was announced to also make her MLW debut at Fury Road. Itoh has beef with Cardona spanning from GCW to DDT Pro-Wrestling to elsewhere across the land. Rather than mix it up with Cardona, MLW has placed Itoh in a fight with an international pop star.

Itoh has been known to sing her theme sing to the ring prior to matches.

B3CCA does the same to strut his musical prowess.

Much like big man heat on the territories, there should be pop star heat between Itoh and B3CCA. There can only be one.

Fury Road will be available for viewing as a live special on September 3 through the Fite+ package on Fite TV. The main event has Alex Kane defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Willie Mack.

