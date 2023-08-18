Impact finalizes NJPW Strong women’s title bout for Multiverse United 2

Deonna Purrazzo wanted the best Stardom has to offer, and that wish was granted. Giulia is coming to the Impact and NJPW joint event Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls.
Giulia’s presence on the August 20 PPV has been brewing all week ever since she declared her intention to come to Philadelphia.
Purrazzo has her eye on the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship held by Giulia. Gisele Shaw wanted in on the challenge as well.
The match was finalized as a four-way bout. Giulia will defend the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Purrazzo, Shaw, and Momo Kohgo.
Even though Purrazzo versus Giulia would be a very interesting singles bout, Impact and NJPW made the right call to include more bodies. Purrazzo has an upcoming challenge for the Knockouts Championship against Trinity at Emergence on August 27, so it wouldn’t make sense for the Virtuosa to be pinned at Multiverse United 2. That’s where Shaw and Kohgo come in. Never say never on a new champion, but it is pretty safe to assume that Giulia will be winning over Shaw or Kohgo. This bout can also set up a potential one-on-one title defense against Purrazzo down the line. The Virtuosa is no stranger to collecting championships. Purrazzo is a former titleholder of the women’s belt in Impact, AAA, and ROH.
Impact also announced a tag team addition to the card. TJP & Francesco Akira will duke it out with Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita. TJP and Akira are two-time IWGP junior heavyweight tag team champions.
The card for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls on Sunday, August 20 in Philadelphia, PA currently includes:
- Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo
- Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Hiromu Takahashi & “Speedball” Mike Bailey
- Moose & Eddie Edwards vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste
- Sami Callihan vs. DOUKI
- Scramble match: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. El Desperado vs. MAO vs. BUSHI vs. Kevin Knight vs. YOH
- Bullet Club vs. The World: David Finlay, Kenta, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Alex Coughlin, & Clark Connors vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo, The DKC, PCO, & Josh Alexander
- TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita
- Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (pre-show)
- Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura, & Heath vs. Master Wato, Rocky Romero, & Ryusuke Taguchi (pre-show)
The PPV will stream live through Fite TV.
