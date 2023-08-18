Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Lacey Evans was not released by WWE, with PW Insider reporting her contract expired. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out that means she doesn’t have a non-compete, but Bryan Alvarez heard she’s opening a diner anyway.

AEW taped ROH matches after Dynamite this week instead of after Collision as normal, probably to get ahead before they travel to England for All In. They also used several wrestlers like Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana & Ryan Nemeth, which Meltzer noted on WOR was “bizarre” since none of those guys can be in ongoing ROH stories due to being banned from Collision by CM Punk.

Fightful Select notes Summer Rae, Lana, and David Arquette were all backstage at AEW Dynamite this week.

They also say Jade Cargill has been backstage during her hiatus, which has been “planned time off from the company.”

“All is quiet when it comes to Gable Steveson,” Wrestling Observer Newsletter found when asking around about WWE’s plans for the Olympic gold medalist after negative fan reaction to his debut match at Great American Bash: “Nobody is talking about him.”

AEW referee Bryce Remsburg told Should I Keep This? that Tony Khan politely turned down an offer from Insane Clown Posse to appear on one of their shows in ICP’s hometown of Detroit.

