Davey Boy Smith Jr. wins the Opera Cup for the second time

The Opera Cup trophy is a Hart family heirloom, and now it is going back home in the hands of Davey Boy Smith Jr.
The prestigious Opera Cup tournament sunset with Stu Hart as the final winner until it was resurrected by MLW in 2019. Davey Boy Smith Jr. won the return tournament as a matter of family pride. The trophy was carried by filthy hands in 2020 with Tom Lawlor emerging victorious. Davey Richards howled into the wind to win in 2021. Smith had another chance to restore glory to the Hart family in 2023.
Smith met Tracy Williams in the tournament final on episode 178 of MLW Fusion.
STARTING NOW: #MLWFusion will feature the #OperaCup FINALS tonight!— MLW (@MLW) August 18, 2023
Catch #MLWFusion @betonline_ag
: https://t.co/M5ClgTuYXW pic.twitter.com/dAwvbxo5gL
Smith and Williams dueled in a technical battle. Williams went to work damaging Smith’s knee to offset the power advantage. That strategy paid off when Smith executed a powerslam, but he was in too much pain to go for a quick cover. The delay allowed Williams recovery time to kick out.
Williams demonstrated his skills to transition from an armbar to an ankle lock.
Quick to make the adjustment! @DBSmithjr @sauce_williams! #OperaCup— MLW (@MLW) August 18, 2023
Catch #MLWFusion @betonline_ag
: https://t.co/M5ClgTuYXW pic.twitter.com/hNh3aJWqCD
Smith muscled out to hit a second powerslam. Williams showed heart to kick out again.
Big powerslam by @DBSmithjr! @sauce_williams #OperaCup— MLW (@MLW) August 18, 2023
Catch #MLWFusion @betonline_ag
: https://t.co/M5ClgTvwNu pic.twitter.com/iJVw17TkHQ
Smith maintained momentum for a sitdown powerbomb. 1, 2, 3? The referee claimed Williams’ shoulder was off the mat, but I’d say that was a questionable call. Even though Smith was confused, he remained focused on victory to submit Williams with a crossface.
Smith celebrated the victory with Mister Saint Laurent. MSL cut a scathing promo about the Philadelphia fans. Smith followed that lead to look down on the inbred scum in the audience. The Bulldog is wrestling royalty and suggested holding next year’s Opera Cup tournament in Canada.
The 2023 #OperaCup Champ has some words for Philadelphia and for the MLW roster! @DBSmithjr— MLW (@MLW) August 18, 2023
Catch #MLWFusion @betonline_ag
: https://t.co/M5ClgTvwNu pic.twitter.com/gzhfKB1JGr
Stu Hart would be proud.
