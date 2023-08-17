Vampiro sends cryptic message to NWA

Vampiro sent a cryptic message to the NWA, and Aron Stevens is not happy about it.

Vampiro issued a warning for NWA 75. It is a pretty stimulating visual.

⁦@nwa⁩ I told you to leave me be … pic.twitter.com/uS6YszkgZn — vampiro canadiense (@vampiro_vampiro) August 16, 2023

Here is the inner dialogue as best as I can understand:

Vampiro: I don’t have my meds... The voices are so strong. Please, don’t make me go back. People are really going to get hurt. NWA 75, BFT, hungry but evil, trying to hide in the darkness. Knox, Murdoch, hmm, interesting. La Rebelion, I hurt you in the darkness, my friends, my brothers in pack. But I’m still kind of confused, because then I get this message about these two clowns, managed by another clown. This isn’t about motivation. This is La Rebelion. La Rebelion says it’s not happening, because we decide. Not you or the NWA.

Vampiro’s manic energy reminded me of Lucha Underground vibes.

It's only been a few minutes but @vampiro_vampiro is already out for blood. #LuchaUnderground pic.twitter.com/sv9gQ7izDl — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) January 28, 2016

In an effort to decipher Vampiro’s ramblings, he appears to be referring to NWA 75. La Rebelion will defend the NWA World Tag Team Championship against Blunt Force Trauma on Night 1 (August 26). The winner will defend the titles against Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch on Night 2 (August 27). On the horizon may be Yabo The Clown and Ruffo The Clown managed by Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J. All these clowns might be taking Vampiro down a dark road in the world of juggalo fighting. It seems that Vampiro will only deal with the clowns on La Rebelion’s terms.

Aron Stevens had a different take. He thought the clown reference was toward himself and BFT, and he was not happy. Stevens viewed the makeup wearing La Rebelion as vagabonds getting ready for a Halloween party. As manager, Stevens will do whatever it takes to ensure victory for BFT.

Immediately after @vampiro_vampiro dropped his video yesterday, we received this response from @AronsThoughts.



The World Tag Team Championship is on the line at #NWA75 and it’s one you’re NOT going to want to miss.



️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

@FiteTV pic.twitter.com/Dey00dkd2Q — NWA (@nwa) August 17, 2023

Who do you think walks out of NWA 75 holding the tag team championship?