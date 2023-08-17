CMLL Roundup: Rocky Romero suspects a spy on his Grand Prix team, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

Pride is on the line, and a snazzy trophy too, when countries collide in the CMLL Grand Prix for 2023. Personal rivalries will be put aside as Mexico competes against the world in a torneo cibernetico on Friday, August 18 in Arena Mexico.



Arena México

️ Viernes 18 de agosto '23

8:30 p.m.

GRAND PRIX 2023



️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster



Función disponible también en

Participants for the two teams include:

Mexico: Mistico, Volador Jr., Mascara Dorada 2.0, Templario, Ultimo Guerrero, Angel de Oro, Dragon Rojo Jr., Averno

Mistico, Volador Jr., Mascara Dorada 2.0, Templario, Ultimo Guerrero, Angel de Oro, Dragon Rojo Jr., Averno World: Rocky Romero, TJP, Kushida, Hiromu Takahashi, Samuray del Sol, Adrian Quest, Francesco Akira, Baliyan Akki

In the current torneo cibernetico format, Mexico has won nine of the eleven competitions. Alex Shelley was the sole survivor in 2008 and Michael Elgin earned the glory in 2018 for the world teams to win. Team Mexico will have veteran experience on their side with Volador Jr. as a three-time winner and Ultimo Guerrero triumphing twice.

It will be a tough task for the world to prevail, and it might be even tougher with a spy on the team. Romero suspects Samuray del Sol (aka Kalisto) is a double agent as a Mexican-American. During the team interview, Romero wanted to check Samuray’s passport to see his city of birth. Romero plans to keep an eye out for any treason. Tensions cooled when Samuray stroked Romero’s ego with compliments of being a great leader for their team.

Esperemos que @gloat no sea una espía para el equipo México. https://t.co/YOSnc4erT3 — ROCKY ROMERO “Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) August 17, 2023

The CMLL Grand Prix 2023 event will be available for live streaming through Boletia and their video service with Neerme. The purchase allows for viewing up to 48 hours after the show. An alternative is to wait nine days for the event to be posted on the CMLL YouTube subscription membership.

CMLL is heading to England for Fantasticamania UK with RevPro Wrestling. CMLL announced a handful of luchadores to appear on the September 23 show in Manchester. Atlantis Jr., Magia Blanca, Hechicero, and Okumura are the first luchadores confirmed. More CMLL talent are expected to wrestle on the show as well.

LOS PRIMEROS INVITADOS DE FANTASTICAMANIA U.K.

El próximo 23 de Septiembre, Manchester será el escenario donde Atlantis Jr., Magia Blanca, Hechicero y Okumura se presenten en El Viejo Continente. pic.twitter.com/QmfGxpEQYj — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 16, 2023

In championship news, Princesa Sugehit decided to vacate the CMLL Women’s World Championship due to a recent neck injury. She will be undergoing surgery to recuperate. Sugehit’s reign ends at 1,028 days.

#CMLLInforma || Princesa Sugehit confirma que se está recuperando de una lesión, por lo que renuncia al Campeonato Mundial Femenil del CMLL. Además, será la abanderada para este #GrandPrixCMLL.



Transmisión En Vivo: https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/avTnita2jU — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 16, 2023

We can’t have a CMLL Roundup without some lucha libre highlights. Enjoy Mascara Dorada 2.0 defeating Rocky Romero to win the Leyenda de Plata tournament. Mascara Dorada showed tremendous intestinal fortitude to survive a dangerous submission. He rallied for victory on a shooting star press.

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!