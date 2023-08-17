MLW Roundup: Time traveler tease, mystery talk show guest, more!

MLW is gearing up for Fury Road, and mysteries have been planted for the special event on September 3 in Philadelphia.

We’ll start with a satellite message. Fury ignites within, kingdoms clash, worlds collide, enter the realm, soon.

That video feels like action with MLW and Dragon Gate could be on the horizon.

The most interesting clip is a time traveler teaser.

My immediate thought was Kushida. The image of the clocks is reminiscent of Back to the Future, and Kushida is fond of the Marty McFly character in his Time Splitters gimmick. The date at the bottom happens to be Kushida’s birthday, as confirmed by NJPW. Could Kushida be making an appearance at Fury Road?

Mister Saint Laurent is looking to produce a splash at Fury Road by debuting a new talk show. The first guest for Sessions is a jaw-dropping mystery.

I’m stumped at guesses. Judging by the silhouette, it doesn’t seem to be a wrestler. MLW’s last surprise was Don King. Those are tough shoes to fill in terms of cachet. MSL is a man of distinction and taste, so maybe the first guest will be Stanley Tucci.

The Fury Road lineup so far includes:

Fury Road

MLW World Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Willie Mack

Alex Kane (c) vs. Willie Mack Kiss My Foot Match: Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner

Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA (winner earns women’s title shot)

Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

Sessions by Saint Laurent with mystery guest

MLW Fusion TV taping

Street Fight: Akira vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Akira vs. Jimmy Lloyd Kevin Blackwood vs. Alex Price vs. TJ Crawford

Love, Doug vs. Little Guido

Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel

The Fury Road portion of the event will be available for live streaming through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.

Moving on to episode 177 of MLW Fusion. Alexander Hammerstone wrestled Danny Limelight in the main event from Tijuana. MLW framed this as Hammer’s first match since losing the world title. The reality is that this match was taped long before then. Limelight brought his best, but he couldn’t conquer muscle mountain. Hammerman caught Limelight on a springboard DDT attempt to counter for the Nightmare Pendulum to win.

Being in Mexico, lucha libre was on tap. Wild four-way tag team action took place with Fantastik & Rayo Star versus Ultimo Maldito & Arkangel Divino versus Ciclope & Miedo Extremo versus Anton Carrillo & Extassis. The craziest move was a Doomsday Destroyer through a makeshift table.

Los Macizos cleaned up in the end. Miedo Extremo powerbombed Carrillo through glass, then Ciclope hit a German suplex on the shards to pin Carrillo for victory.

On the promo tip, Love, Doug gifted a Spanish handmade guitar to B3CCA. She accepted the present then slammed the door in his face.

The Second Gear Crew was in the mood for one more night of partying with Microman in Tijuana.

Raven had a message for Jacob Fatu. Since Fatu didn’t come to The Calling, he will have to pay. Rickey Shane Page is coming like a tidal wave sweeping over the Samoan islands.

Fatu responded that it is time for the body count to rise.

Fatu is scheduled to defend the MLW National Openweight Championship against RSP on episode 178 of Fusion, which airs Thursday night at 8 pm ET through Fite+, YouTube, and elsewhere. That show will also feature the Opera Cup finals between Tracy Williams and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

