- Asked about Goldberg appearing for AEW at All In next Sunday by McGuire on Wrestling, Dave Meltzer said he hasn’t heard that’s happening but it’s “not out of the realm of possibility.”
- In a tweet earlier this week, RVD hinted that WWE gave him permission to work Dynamite last Wednesday.
- Rikishi tweeted that the autograph signing advertisement that seemed to spoil his guest referee role at WWE Payback was a “promoter mistake”.
- Nigel McGuinness “has been taking measures to try to return to the ring”, according to Fightful. They were unable to confirm whether the former Ring of Honor champion & current AEW Collision announcer has been cleared.
- Ace Steel was told he can’t be present at AEW shows because he’s considered an “insurance risk” post-Brawl Out, per Fightful Select. The site also heard his contract runs through fall 2024 and allows him to seek work outside AEW.
- Cathy Corino, aka Allison Danger, worked last Saturday’s Ring of Honor tapings as a producer. That’s from PW Insider, which noted they don’t know if it was a tryout for the indie veteran and former WWE NXT coach or if she’s already been hired.
- Earlier this month WWE filed trademarks on “Barely Legal”, “Hardcore Heaven”, “Massacre on 34th Street”, and “Cyberslam”. Beyond those old ECW show names, they’ve also applied for trademarks on “Trish Stratus”, “Ikemin Jiro”, and “THE NEW DAY: FEEL THE POWER”.
