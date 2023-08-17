Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

H2O No Rain (Aug. 18, 8 pm ET)

Alex Stretch, Cecilio Vega, Duncan Aleem, Lady Blakely, Leroy Robinson, Rocket, & Ryan Radix vs. Anthraxx, Braaxx, Brian Neil, Edward Hawkins, Frank Bonetti, Furete, & JB Anderson Christian Napier vs. Deklan Grant Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon vs. Marcus Mathers Brandon Kirk vs. Ziggy Haim Austin Luke vs. GG Everson vs. Ryan Redfield (H2O Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Aaron Rourke & B3CCA vs. Ron Bass, Jr. & Sawyer Wreck (c) (H2O Tag Team Championship) Cole Radrick vs. Kennedi Copeland (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship) Bam Sullivan (c) vs. Mouse (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Matt Tremont vs. Steve Manders (Viking Wasteland Match)

H2O are back with a heaping helping of the ultraviolence for you!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Hoodslam Blue (Aug. 18, 9 pm PT)

Dark Sheik vs. El Chupacabra vs. James C EFFY vs. Vipress Alpha Zo vs. Mylo (c) (Best Athlete Award) Brittany Wonder (c) vs. Hop Daddy (GLAM Championship)

Every caption I write tries to acknowledge that I haven’t featured Hoodslam here but I can’t stick the landing in my usual patter so you get this meta blurb instead!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

GCW Homecoming Weekend (Aug. 19-20)

—Night One (Aug. 19, 8 pm ET)—

Alec Price vs. Leon Slater Matt Tremont vs. Violento Jack (Deathmatch) John Wayne Murdoch vs. Toru Sugiura (c) (King of FREEDOM Championship Deathmatch) Alex Zayne vs. Tony Deppen Arez vs. El Hijo del Vikingo Dante Leon vs. Cole Radrick vs. Gringo Loco vs. Komander vs. Ninja Mack Crazy King & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, & EFFY) Charles Mason & Parrow vs. Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck (Double Dog Collar Match) Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage) vs. Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander Rina Yamashita (c) vs. Takashi Sasaki (GCW Ultraviolent Championship)

—Night Two (Aug. 20, 5 pm ET)—

Dragon Kid vs. Komander Brat Pack (Billie Starkz, Brogan Finlay, Leon Slater, & Starboy Charlie) vs. THRUNT (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, EFFY, & Sawyer Wreck) B3CCA vs. Maki Itoh East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) vs. Takashi Sasaki & Toru Sugiura (GCW Tag Team Championship) Alec Price & Cole Radrick vs. Dante Leon & Ninja Mack Rina Yamashita (c) vs. Violento Jack (GCW Ultraviolent Championship) Blake Christian (c) vs. Masha Slamovich (GCW World Championship)

GCW have a HUGE doubleheader celebrating their homecoming, full of international guests and surprises!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Cecilio Vega vs. Rocket

Starting off hot with FULL METAL AIRSTRIKE action from two of H2O’s rising stars!

Nick Wayne vs. Storm Grayson

Thence to Freelance, where teenage sensation Nick Wayne challenged Storm Grayson for the title not so long ago!

Vacationland Cup 2020

Last but not least Limitless have put up their entire Vacationland Cup 2020 for our enjoyment!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.