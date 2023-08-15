 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Enzo debuts for New Japan this weekend, already has sights set on Tokyo Dome

By Sean Rueter
The last time Real1 (aka nZo, fka Enzo Amore) was on a New Japan Pro-Wrestling show, it was 2019. He and the wrestler now known as Big Bill jumped the guardrail at the company's Madison Square Garden debut G1 Supercard, a co-promoted affair with Ring of Honor during WrestleMania 35 week.

It didn't go over well - with fans or the folks at NJPW who didn’t approve the worked shoot moment (Bill has said only six people were in on the plan: he & Enzo, the Briscoes - who they attacked in what was supposed to be the start of a feud, and two unnamed people in ROH management).

But this weekend, they're giving Zo another shot. Real1 is one of 36 junior heavy/cruiserweights New Japan has lined up for Sat., Aug. 19's All-Star Junior Festival in Philadelphia. He'll wrestle in a trios match with Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie against Ryusuke Taguchi, Rich Swann & The DKC.

Speaking about the opportunity on Sirius XM's Busted Open today (Aug. 15), Real1 was uncharacteristically gracious and respectful:

“I’m grateful for the opportunity, honestly. Me being gracious is something you don’t hear too much...humility and humbleness when I cut promos and start talking, but I have the utmost respect for what they do in New Japan and the way that it’s done and the honor that it holds and how long they’ve been doing it. A standard of success — a precedent that has been set in the business internationally."

He's still Enzo, though. The two-time WWE Cruiserweight champion said that if New Japan of America booker Rocky Romero let's him do his thing...

"... I guarantee you I end up over in Japan in the Tokyo Dome in front of a hundred fucking thousand people and taking everything that I deserve that should be fucking mine.”

We'll see how that works out for him. You can watch All-Star Junior Festival on the NJPWWord streaming service (separate purchase required) Saturday night at 7pm ET.

