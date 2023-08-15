Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Edge’s longtime trainer Ron Hutchinson has been saying Friday’s match with Sheamus on SmackDown in Toronto will probably be Edge’s last, per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer. If that’s the case, Meltzer speculated the reason it hasn’t been promoted as a retirement match is because Edge doesn’t want to make it a big deal and WWE is “going to do what Edge wants to do.”

On his Kliq This podcast, Detroit native Kevin Nash said he offered to serve as SummerSlam’s Master of Ceremonies but never heard back from WWE. Nash joked, “I guess they didn’t want this m*****f****ing liberal anywhere near that program.”

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk has told people he still wants to sit down with Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks, but they refuse. Page “generally avoids the situation” and isn’t interested in working with Punk, but there are those at Collision who think Punk was ”trying to work himself into an angle” with his post-show promo last Saturday.

That lines up with Voices of Wrestling report that Punk claims to have had nothing to do with Page being sent away from the building last Saturday, because if he’d known Hangman was there Punk would have wanted to talk to him about potentially working together. That site also heard Punk apologized to Page for his promo via text message.

PW Insider meanwhile says Page wasn’t “sent home” since he lives in the Greensboro area, and heard his promo was never planned to be shot at Greensboro Coliseum.

Fightful said Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy were scheduled for recent AEW Collision episodes and even had their travel booked, but then it was unbooked. The Observer said the Punk camp denies having Page & Hardy removed from Collision tapings, but “much of the locker room” believes he did.

Everyone is in agreement that Punk banned Christopher Daniels & Ryan Nemeth from the Saturday show, with a Voices of Wrestling source claiming Punk told them directly, “I 100% am the reason Nemeth and Daniels were sent home”

