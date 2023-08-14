Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Dave Meltzer noted in his Daily Update that CM Punk’s promo on Hangman Page was “not storyline or anything like that.” What’s more, Page was apparently sent to Greensboro to do a pre-tape interview that will air on Dynamite and then told “they would have to do it away from the Coliseum” and then he was told “not to go to the show.”

WWE officials see the company’s growth as proof they made the right decision not having Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

JD McDonagh’s attack was cover for Sami Zayn’s obvious elbow issue, which is believed to be a bursa sac infection. Despite that and Kevin Owens’ broken rib, WWE doesn’t plan to take the tag titles off them, according to the Observer.

The WON says there is once again a “renewed focus from Endeavor as well as Nick Khan on making NXT what was termed a sustainable third brand.”

AEW officials were happy with RVD’s match on the Aug. 9 episode of Dynamite, per Fightful Select.

The Observer says Jim Ross’s AEW contract expires next month.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.