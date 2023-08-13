Brian Cage misses AAA Triplemania due to visit to ER

Brian Cage had his mind on gold, but things don’t always work out as planned.

Cage was booked to compete for the AAA Latin American Championship at Triplemania XXXI Mexico City on Saturday, August 12, however, he was unable to attend the event. the Machine posted a video message explaining his absence.

Cage was in the middle of treatment for an undisclosed ailment in the emergency room. The plan was to travel to Mexico, get his shit in, and win the title. Unfortunately, Cage was forced to miss the show. The good news is that he should be healthy very soon. Cage only expects to be sidelined for a week.

For those who have asked or hoped to see me at #TriplemaniaXXXI last night, here's why I wasn't there. I'm gonna be just fine. Only sidelined very briefly, I'll be gtg next week! pic.twitter.com/2K61gNqR9m — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) August 13, 2023

Let’s hope that ER visit wasn’t from eating too much shrimp cocktail with Prince Nana.

Cage was fresh off a banger against Darby Allin for Rampage taped on Wednesday night (Aug. 9).

By the way, QT Marshall emerged victorious to win the AAA Latin American Championship in the match that Cage was supposed to participate in.

Who better than Cage? QT Marshall.